BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1,033.3% over the last three years.

DCF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 10,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

