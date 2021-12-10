BOMB (BOMB) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $327,572.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,894.84 or 0.99060761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.45 or 0.00764142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,486 coins and its circulating supply is 895,698 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

