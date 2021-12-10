BOOM (BOOM) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $47,195.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00207255 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,147,278 coins and its circulating supply is 778,116,546 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

