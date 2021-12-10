BOSAGORA 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.48 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $71.42 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00207255 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

