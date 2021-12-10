Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003526 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $105.24 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00285091 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000193 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

