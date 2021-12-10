Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $329.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

