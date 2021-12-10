Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 1,215 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,059 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe stock opened at $632.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $637.96 and a 200 day moving average of $614.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

