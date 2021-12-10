Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $47,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

LOW stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $260.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

