Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $54.26 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 34.7% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 652,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,981,000 after acquiring an additional 44,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $411.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.79 and its 200-day moving average is $341.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

