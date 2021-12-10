Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar General worth $65,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

