Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $263.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.74 and its 200 day moving average is $241.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

