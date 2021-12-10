Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,224 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $110,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $473.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $474.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

