Bottomline Technologies (de) Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 1,780 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 790% compared to the average volume of 200 call options.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of EPAY traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,717. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

