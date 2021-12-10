Bottos Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $668,083.30 and $47,401.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

