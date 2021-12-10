Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 11%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.47. 2,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Braskem alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Braskem by 1,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.