Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $118.22

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $118.22 and last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 5235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.