Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $118.22

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $118.22 and last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 5235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

