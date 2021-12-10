British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $732.98

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 732.98 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.73). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.72), with a volume of 60,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 733 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 732.98. The company has a market cap of £812.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82.

British Empire Trust Company Profile (LON:BTEM)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

