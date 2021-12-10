Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $680.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.55.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $44.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $628.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $593.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.