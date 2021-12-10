Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $680.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $39.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $623.33. 221,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $593.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

