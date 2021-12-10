Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.89.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $58.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $641.99. 128,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.22 and a 200 day moving average of $500.04. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $593.07. The company has a market capitalization of $264.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

