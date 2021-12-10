Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $500.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.71.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $583.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $536.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

