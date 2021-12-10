Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $659.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $564.00 to $659.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $47.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $630.46. 256,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a market cap of $259.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.22 and a 200 day moving average of $500.04. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $593.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

