Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $723.00 at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $572.00 to $723.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.46.

Broadcom stock opened at $583.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $536.22 and its 200 day moving average is $500.04. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

