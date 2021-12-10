Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $659.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $564.00 to $659.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.62.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $39.91 on Friday, hitting $623.33. 221,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $593.07. The company has a market cap of $256.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

