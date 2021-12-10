Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $710.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $710.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $602.71.

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.22 and a 200-day moving average of $500.04. The company has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

