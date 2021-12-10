Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $583.42, but opened at $624.10. Broadcom shares last traded at $638.86, with a volume of 69,799 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.89.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.04. The company has a market capitalization of $262.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.