Broadcom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 46,547 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 285% compared to the average daily volume of 12,090 call options.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.62.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $42.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $625.64. 227,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $257.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.04. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

