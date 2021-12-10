Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $720.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.89.

AVGO traded up $58.57 on Friday, hitting $641.99. 128,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.04. The firm has a market cap of $264.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $593.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

