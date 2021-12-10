Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

