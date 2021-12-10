Brokerages Anticipate Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.69 Million

Analysts predict that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will announce $277.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.20 million and the lowest is $269.70 million. Costamare posted sales of $119.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year sales of $776.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $773.06 million to $779.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Costamare.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 92.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Costamare by 83.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.48. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.