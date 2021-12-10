Brokerages Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $28.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.09 million. Identiv posted sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

INVE stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of 592.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,526 shares of company stock worth $4,490,204. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,100,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,158,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

