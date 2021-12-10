Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.94. PVH reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 618.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,987. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PVH by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

