Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post sales of $13.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $15.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $83.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in S&W Seed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.98 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.04.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

