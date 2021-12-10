Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

