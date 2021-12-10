Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Billion

Brokerages expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will post sales of $8.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.80 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.15 billion to $35.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.72 billion to $37.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.83. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

