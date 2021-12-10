Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EVO Payments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EVO Payments by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 142.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $436,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

