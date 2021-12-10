Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.65. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $65.40. 1,810,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,829. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.