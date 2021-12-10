Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $9.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings of $9.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.68. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $5.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $38.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $36.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $39.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

NYSE LAD traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.67. 229,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,220. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $268.08 and a one year high of $417.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

