Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report sales of $16.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.46 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $6.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.81 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $111,948. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 969.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 85,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.40.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

