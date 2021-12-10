Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report sales of $278.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.40 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $276.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

