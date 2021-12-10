Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.73 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report sales of $278.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.40 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $276.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.