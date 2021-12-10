Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post sales of $545.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.45 million and the highest is $562.00 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $419.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.71.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $315.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.46. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $342.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Signature Bank by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.