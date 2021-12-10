Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

