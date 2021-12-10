Brokers Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.