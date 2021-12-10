Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.43

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$72.43 and traded as high as C$73.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$73.18, with a volume of 144,377 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.20. The stock has a market cap of C$22.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.