Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.23% of Brookfield Renewable worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

