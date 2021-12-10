Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.43

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 8711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

