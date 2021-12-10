BSCPAD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.46 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $157.24 million and $28.46 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00004039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.07 or 0.08410630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.86 or 0.99597172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

