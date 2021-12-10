Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after buying an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,300,000 after buying an additional 283,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

