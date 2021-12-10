Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $264,324.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.90 or 0.08356170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,588.37 or 1.00319616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.