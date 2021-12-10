Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Cut to €22.00

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €23.00 ($25.84) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BZZUY. BNP Paribas lowered Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

BZZUY remained flat at $$10.71 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.